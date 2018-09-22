STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is dead after colliding with a Freightliner in Stockton.

Police said a Freightliner pulling a set of doubles eastbound on SR-4 went to make a U-turn around 9 p.m. Friday.

The Freightliner reportedly pulled onto the south shoulder of the roadway and began to make the U-turn. As it was turning and proceeding westbound, a BMW traveling eastbound collided with the second trailer.

Police said the driver of the BMW was not his seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries from the collision. The BMW was traveling at an unknown rate of speed.

Officials do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

Any witnesses to this collision are requested to call the Stockton CHP Area office at ‪(209) 938-4800.