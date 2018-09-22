STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police in Stockton arrested two men after finding a loaded handgun in their car.

Officers say 35-year-old Michael Chavez and 27-year-old Alexander Bristol were stopped for a minor traffic violation in the area of Holiday Drive and Banbury Drive around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A search of their car revealed a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.

Officers also searched the suspects’ home where they found a AR 15 rifle and several high capacity magazines.

Both men were arrested on weapons charges and booked into jail.