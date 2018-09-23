NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two men are in custody in connection to a homicide that took place on August 4.

The body of 27-year-old Trevor Solari was found inside an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Howe Avenue.

Over Sept. 20, police arrested 44-year-old Maurice Vale of Sacramento for his involvement with the case. He was charged with murder, robbery, and a violation of his parole.

The next day, 30-year-old Richard Wallace-Dargan of Citrus Heights was also arrested on charges pertaining to accessory to murder and home invasion robbery.

Both are being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail where they are being held without bail.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).