SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A fire at a recycling center broke out just before 4 p.m. Sunday at North 10th Street and B Street in Sacramento.

Firefighters said the call came in initially as a tree fire, but due to the fire conditions in Northern California Sunday, the fire spread and moved into the rail yard.

The yard was full of recycling piles of plastic and metal which firefighters say turn into a liquid fuel as they burn. The environment with the piles made it easy for the fire to spread.

Crews were able to contain the fire with the help of crews from the recycling yard, using backhoes to move piles around. Firefighters said they found it challenging to knock down the flames in the recycling piles.

The Sacramento Fire Department believes the fire could have started from a homeless encampment nearby, but they have not determined an official cause yet.

No injuries were reported from the incident.