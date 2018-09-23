OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police towed 85 cars and made two arrests resulting from sideshow activity at various locations throughout the city early Sunday morning. Two officers were also injured, according to a tweet from Oakland police.

Officials announced around 1:40 a.m. that officers throughout the city were dealing with “large sideshow activity” at various locations throughout East Oakland.

Police said vehicles were being towed from the area of 42nd and Interstate 880 around 2:30 a.m.

Police said people participating in the sideshows threw rocks and bottles at officers and people in the crowds fired numerous gunshots.

Two officers suffered minor injuries. One officer was hit by a flying object and another officer in a patrol car was rammed by a vehicle participating in the sideshows.

Police said they expect the number of towed vehicles will rise to close to 100, and they are continuing to process the counting of citations.

