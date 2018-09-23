Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — 10:24 p.m. The evacuations have been lifted for La Porte Road in Challenge, Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

Residents are able to return home now.

9:43 p.m. A propane tank leak has prompted immediate evacuations in the area of 10060 LaPorte Road, Challenge, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriffs said residents to the east of Challenge Community Church are being asked to evacuate to the east to Woodleaf, and residents west of the church are to head west to the Sheriff substation.

Officials will be giving updates on the situation to Cal Fire at the Sheriff substation.

According to Cal Fire, hazmat crews are responding to the 500-1000 gallon leak which has been contained at a half mile radius.

Approximately 150 residents have been evacuated.

This is a developing story.