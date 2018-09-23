OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A service dog that was shot in a car on Interstate 980 in Oakland on Friday has died, the dog’s owner said Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported at 7:34 p.m. Friday near the eastbound freeway’s intersection with Interstate 580. The driver, who was in a silver Hyundai Sonata rental car, suffered lacerations from broken glass, and the dog was struck on the shoulder by gunfire.

Nenita Kiser, the owner of the 4-year-old shepherd-pharaoh-hound mix named Layla, said the decision was made to end the dog’s suffering as her prospects for recovery were not promising.

“I wish we had more time and money and resources,” an emotional Kiser said in a phone interview Sunday. “It happened so fast.”

Kiser said the bill for the initial veterinary care was $5,000.

The Alameda resident said that after her previous service dog died last October, she fostered and then adopted Layla, who brought her considerable emotional support. “She was the brightest spirit,” Kiser said.

“She gave love to everyone.”

Layla had been riding in the car of Kiser’s friend and was standing on the console when bullets pierced the window. “I found out from him that she had taken a bullet for him,” Kiser said. “He loved her. They had such a beautiful relationship.”

A GoFundMe account for Layla was set up after the shooting at https://www.gofundme.com/layla-hero-dog

Police continue to investigate the shooting and search for suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at (800) TELL-CHP.

