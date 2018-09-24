  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Elk Grove, Interstate 5, road rage

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Authorities say a woman was hospitalized after a road rage incident that escalated to a shooting on Interstate 5 over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, a little after 1 a.m. Saturday, a car with two women inside was heading south on the freeway when the pair was involved in some sort of road rage incident with another vehicle.

The cars continued south until Hood-Franklin Road, when someone in the other car pulled out a gun and fired at the car with two women inside.

Officers say the passenger inside the car was hit in the neck by gunfire. The car stopped at Twin Cities Road and medics soon took her to the UC Davis Medical Center.

As of Monday morning, the woman remains hospitalized but her condition is now listed as stable.

Southbound I-5 was closed for a short time the morning of the incident as officers collected evidence. However, besides the information that four males were in the other, no other leads have appeared so far.

 

