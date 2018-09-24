MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities in northwest Modesto are asking for help in finding a child abduction suspect.

Modesto police say they are looking for 41-year-old John Cosso. Officer say he’s suspected of taking 6-year-old Jayce Cosso from his home Monday morning.

Police in #Modesto are looking for John Cosso, 41, who is accused of abducting 6-year-old Jayce from his home this morning. They are believed to be in a mid-2000’s black mid-sized vehicle. pic.twitter.com/H1pE6Ob2sr — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) September 24, 2018

John Cosso may be driving a black, mid-2000s mid-sized vehicle of unspecified make or model, police say. An Amber Alert has been issued.

Police say John is Jayce’s father.

Anyone who sees the two or knows where they might be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers immediately at (209) 521-4636.