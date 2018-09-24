Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities in northwest Modesto are asking for help in finding a child abduction suspect.
Modesto police say they are looking for 41-year-old John Cosso. Officer say he’s suspected of taking 6-year-old Jayce Cosso from his home Monday morning.
John Cosso may be driving a black, mid-2000s mid-sized vehicle of unspecified make or model, police say. An Amber Alert has been issued.
Police say John is Jayce’s father.
Anyone who sees the two or knows where they might be is asked to contact Crime Stoppers immediately at (209) 521-4636.