NATOMAS (CBS13) — Surveillance video captured three men breaking into a Natomas home, and neighbors say it’s happening far too often and more needs to be done to keep the community safe.

“It’s a concern to know it’s happening so close to us, “ said neighbor Anton Smith.

Friday’s incident took place in a fairly quiet neighborhood, near an elementary school and Crest Drive around 11:45 a.m. The homeowner is a CBS13 employee.

The video shows the suspects walking by security cameras, casing the house first. They then pry off the window screen and make their way upstairs.

“This is happening all over,” said resident Peter Ash.

“It didn’t take them long to get into that house at all, it was fast. And it shocked me,” said neighbor Susan Hertle.

Watching the latest break-in, Hertle was shaken up. She, too, had her home burglarized back in May, in broad daylight.

“I’m fearful for my safety and my neighbor’s safety. This is not an isolated incident, it’s a recurring crime with probably the same group,” she said.

Hertle says she’s heard of at least three to four burglaries in the area just in the past week.

“They know what they’re doing, they’re not scared at all, it was very brazen,” said Hertle.

At one point in the video, you see the suspects run down and pause in the stairway.

“I was really upset because it happened to me too,” said Ash.

Peter Ash lives close by and got his home broken into, less than a week ago.

“It’s a complete violation just the worst feeling in the world. They took everything of value except the big items like a tv, cause they couldn’t carry it out,” said Ash

The suspects are seen wearing tracksuits, which has some neighbors questioning whether the nearby bike trails play a role in the crimes, as an easy in and out and makes them hard to track.

Meanwhile Sacramento Police say residential burglaries in Natomas are actually down 3.2 percent to date, a drop of four burglaries year-over-year.

But neighbors say more need to be done.

“Maybe I won’t get my stuff back but hopefully we can prevent other people from losing theirs,” said Ash.

Police are combing through all surveillance videos as they investigate each case. In the latest incident, the homeowner was not home at the time and no one was hurt. If you see any suspicious behavior in your neighborhood, contact authorities.