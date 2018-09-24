SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The suspected NorCal Rapist made his first court appearance and did not enter a plea on Monday.

Roy Charles Waller, 58, is accused of terrorizing and raping at least 10 women across six Northern California counties between 1991 and 2006.

Last week, authorities announced that they had made an arrest in the NorCal Rapist case. Waller had been living in Benicia and was arrested as he showed up to work at UC Berkeley on Thursday.

Much like the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist case, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said they made the arrest after a DNA match. In fact, detectives used the same genealogy company that helped catch the suspected Golden State Killer: GEDmatch.

Monday’s court appearance lasted only about two minutes. Waller showed no emotion and did not enter a plea.

Waller is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 30.