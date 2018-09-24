SANTA ROSA (CBS13) – Thieves have struck again at an Apple store in Northern California.

The latest incident happened early Sunday afternoon. Video shows a group of young men running out of the Santa Rosa store and through a mall.

Police say the suspects stole multiple devices.

Sunday’s heist was the latest in a string of recent thefts at Apple stores across Northern California, including three robberies that took place in less than a week in Roseville.

Three men were arrested in connection to one of the robberies. In total, $37,000 worth of items were taken.

Two of the three men arrested in connection to the Roseville Apple store robbery will be arraigned in court on Monday. The third suspect will be arraigned in October.