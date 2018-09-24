Comments
Credit: Sharks
SAN JOSE (CBS13) – The San Jose Sharks introduced a new black-on-black jersey and will wear the alternate Stealth Jersey 13 times this season.
The team unveiled the third jersey over the weekend during a preseason game against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The adidas jersey pays homage to Northern California and “embraces the tech culture of the region.” The stripes on the sleeve are a digitized “SJ” circuit pattern, and the black and teal patches on the shoulder are the same version worn from 1991-97. The phrase “This is Sharks Territory” is on the inside collar.
- The Sharks will wear the Stealth Jerseys on “Stealth Nights”, which are all Thursday and Friday regular season homes games, plus Saturday, November 3. Those games will feature special digital content and game presentation elements.
- Thursday, October 18 vs. Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, November 1 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 3 vs. Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, November 15 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 23 vs. Vancouver Canucks at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 13 vs. Dallas Stars at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 20 vs. Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 27 vs. Anaheim Ducks at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, February 14 vs. Washington Capitals at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 7 vs. Montreal Canadiens at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 14 vs. Florida Panthers at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m.