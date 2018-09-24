WATCH:Vegetation fire burning in Sacramento near O and Front streets
Filed Under:Justin Moe, Lake Tahoe, Placer County Sheriff's Office, stabbing

LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend while she was sleeping in the Lake Tahoe area.

Early Monday morning, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Ellis Peak in the Blackwood Canyon area of Lake Tahoe on reports of a stabbing, according to a sheriff’s department statement. There, they found the victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. She told deputies that her boyfriend, 27-year old Justin Moe of San Francisco, stabbed her while she was sleeping. After the stabbing, Moe allegedly ran into the woods in bare feet and wearing a southwestern-pattern blanket.

Moe is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown dreadlocks.

If you see Moe, you’re asked not to make contact with him, but to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s