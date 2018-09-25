According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the heart of Midtown are hovering around $1,295, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Sacramento as a whole. That extra cost reflects a desirable neighborhood in convenient proximity to both jobs and nightlife.

So what does the low-end pricing on a midtown rental look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this trendy Sacramento neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a “walker’s paradise,” is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Unfortunately, even the most reasonably priced options available are only modestly discounted, reflecting a tight market. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1731 N St.

Listed at $1,050/month, this spacious studio at 1731 N St. is 17.6 percent less than the $1,275/month median rent for a studio in the Midtown area.

The nonsmoking building offers on-site laundry; in the second-floor unit, you’ll find wall heating and air, a gas stove and stainless steel countertops. Sorry, pet owners: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

2223 P St.

Then there’s this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2223 P St., listed at $1,095/month.

In the unit, look for a gas fireplace, a walk-in closet, and a garbage disposal. The building features limited off-street parking, on-site laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs of under 25 pounds are negotiable with an additional deposit and breed restrictions.

(See the listing here.)

2711 P St.

And finally, also listed for $1,095/month, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2711 P St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect off-street parking and on-site laundry. In the ground-floor unit, you’re promised wall air and baseboard heating, fully tiled floors and granite countertops with a detailed backsplash. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

(Here’s the listing.)