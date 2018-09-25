SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink opens Friday, November 2, 2018 and runs until Monday, January 21, 2019.

The rink at St. Rose of Lima Park 7th and K Streets is changing shape this year, going from an oval to a rounded square. The shape change means 25% more skaters can use the rink at a time. In addition to the rounded square, the rink is also getting a new logo.

More skaters are expected this season due to the increase in businesses and restaurants in the area surrounding the Golden 1 Center, which is located blocks from the rink.

In order to accommodate more skaters, the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink will have extended operating hours and will open on Christmas Day.

Tickets cost $13 during regular hours, $15 during peak day, and $6 for children 6 and under from 2 pm-9 pm Monday-Thursday, 10 am-11 pm Friday and Saturday, and 10 am-9 pm on Sundays. Skaters can get $2 off a ticket with a Sac RT bus or light rail tickets from that day, $5 off with a Western Health Advantage membership cars, or get a free ticket with a Sacramento Kings Kids Club membership. Full prices and hours can be found at www.GoDowntownSac.com/icerink.

There are a number of special events at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink this season:

11/2 10 am: Opening Ceremony. Rink opens to the public at noon.

11/3 Noon-2 pm: Princess and Superhero Day

11/10 10 am-Noon: Celebrate the Art of Kindness

11/11 & 11/12: Veterans Day (Active duty and retired military members skate free with valid military ID)

11/14, 12/12, 1/9 11 am-Noon: Storytime at the Ice Rink

11/15 6 pm-8 pm: Drag Queens on Ice

11/17 6 pm-7 pm: Single in the City

11/27 2 pm-9 pm: $GivingTuesday

12/8 Noon-4 pm: 2nd Saturday Holiday Shoppe

12/20 7 pm-9 pm: Silent Skate on Ice

The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink first opened in 1991.