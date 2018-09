SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A traffic circuit outage left streetlights flashing red in Sacramento County on Tuesday.

The problem happened around 4 p.m. and stretched for more than an hour in some locations.

In all, 25 signals were affected. By 5:15 p.m., only five were affected.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Most of the affected signals were in north Sacramento County along Madison Avenue.