MODESTO (CBS13) — It was an emotional day in Modesto for a mother who was reunited with her young son, who was violently abducted from their home.

Police said 6-year-old Jayce Cosso was taken by his father, John Cosso, 41, with the help of five other people.

The boy was found in a hotel 60 miles from Modesto in the city of Dublin. Jayce was returned home, unharmed. He is in good spirits and playing with family.

“I’m just so relieved. I’m at peace, I can breathe,” said mother, Kimberly Valente.

On Monday, police said Cosso and a group of people that includes his teenage son forced their way into the home and kidnapped the boy.

“They made choices, every day they made choices. Every moment they made choices. They made choices, leading up to it, they made choices from the minute they had him in his arms. They made choices, at any moment, at any moment, any one of them could have made a better choice,” said Valente.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing boy. Officers with the Modesto Police Department received many leads from the community, but it was a tip that came from social media that helped detectives locate the boy.

“We just can’t encourage people enough to follow us on social and get involved with the community, know what is going on in the community. This is what helps solve crimes,” said Sharon Bear, spokesperson, Modesto Police Department.

Police are still looking for Renee Quijada, who is a person of interest in the investigation. In the meantime, Cosso and his 17-year-old son face multiple charges.

Cosso faces four felony charges including kidnapping, burglary, domestic violence, and child endangerment. His teenage son faces charges including kidnapping, burglary and cruelty to a child.