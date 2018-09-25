AMBER ALERT:Jayce Gosso, the 6-year-old Modesto boy at the center of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Modesto

DUBLIN (CBS13) – The boy suspected to have been abducted by father from Modesto was found safe in Dublin, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department says.

A statewide Amber Alert was sent out on Monday after 6-year-old Jayce Cosso went missing.

RELATED: Amber Alert Issued For Boy Reportedly Abducted By Father, Pack Of Men

Jayce’s mother, Kimberly Valente, said he was kidnapped right out of her arms. The boy’s father, 41-year-old John Cosso, and two other men were suspected to have taken the boy.

Authorities have not commented on John’s whereabouts. Jayce was found in a hotel in the Dublin area Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Valente said in a Facebook post she was thankful for all the prayers her family received.

Police also have said they were looking for a person of interest, Renee Quijada, in connection to the case.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s