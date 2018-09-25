From classic American folk to Germany heavy metal, there’s plenty of different music to enjoy in Sacramento this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas on how to fill your calendar.

Dom Flemons (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops) at The Side Door

Musical historian and Grammy Award-winning folk and roots multi-instrumentalist Dom Flemons is known for his work with the Carolina Chocolate Drops and has performed with Taj Mahal, Old Crow Medicine Show and Guy Davis, as well as solo at venues like Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry and the Newport Folk Festival.

In 2018, he released his first solo album, “Dom Flemons Presents Black Cowboys.” He will play at the Fifth String’s Side Door on Tuesday evening along with guitarist Ross Hammond.

When: Tuesday, September 25, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Side Door @ The Fifth String, 2900 Franklin Blvd.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse World Tour @ Ace of Spades

New York-based house and EDM outfit Sofi Tukker (known for single the “Best Friend) had an their initial EP, Soft Animals, called “an insatiable dance collection of jungle-pop songs” by Paste Magazine. They are touring behind their new album Treehouse, released in April.

$1 from every ticket sold will go to the Trevor Project crisis intervention and suicide prevention hotline as well as local LGBTQ organization.

When: Thursday, September 27, 7 p.m.- Friday, September 28 6 a.m.

Where: Ace of Spades, 1417 R St.

Admission: $26

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kingdom Come – 30 Year Anniversary Tour @ Holy Diver

German heavy metal/hard rock band Kingdom Come achieved commercial success with their self-titled debut album in 1988. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, they will perform the album in its entirety on Saturday evening at Holy Diver.

When: Saturday, September 29, 7 p.m.- Sunday, September 30, 6 a.m.

Where: Holy Diver, 1517 21st St.

Admission: $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets