SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento is the 5th deadliest city for bicyclists.

A report from The Wall Street Journal looked into data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from 2007-16. It shows the bicyclist death rate in Sacramento during that span was 4.8 per 100,000 people.

Tampa/St. Petersburg, FL: 7.0

Jacksonville, FL: 6.0

Orlando, FL: 5.8

Miami, FL: 5.4

Sacramento: 4.8

Nationally, 840 bicyclists were killed in 2016 and accounted for 2.2% of all traffic deaths. The majority (20%) of deaths happened between 6 pm-9 pm in urban areas (71%).

During the spring, Sacramento installed bike lanes on several Downtown and Midtown streets.

Four years ago, California passed a three-foot bike law requiring drivers to maintain a three-foot buffer zone between cyclists.

