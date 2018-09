LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) – Los Angeles County sheriff’s rescue crews say the number of rescues are on the rise – and social media is partly to blame.

Officials say people are pushing the limits and doing extreme stunts – like jumping off cliffs – just to get “likes” and good shots on social media posts.

Crews say that their number of rescues went up 40 percent from 2013 to 2017.

LA County search and rescue teams made 681 missions last year alone.