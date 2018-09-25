LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend while she was sleeping in the Lake Tahoe area Monday has been arrested.

Early Monday morning, Placer County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to Ellis Peak in the Blackwood Canyon area of Lake Tahoe on reports of a stabbing, according to a sheriff’s department statement. There, they found the victim suffering from non-life threatening injuries. She told deputies that her boyfriend, 27-year old Justin Moe of San Francisco, stabbed her while she was sleeping. After the stabbing, Moe allegedly ran into the woods in bare feet and wearing a southwestern-pattern blanket.

Moe was later taken into custody without incident by the office’s Off-Highway Vehicle team.

Moe is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown dreadlocks.

If you see Moe, you’re asked not to make contact with him, but to call 911.