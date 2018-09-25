EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A woman is lucky to be alive after crashing her truck off a cliff and surviving multiple days on the side of a hill.

“She doesn’t know where her vehicle is and is screaming for help,” a 911 dispatcher said.

After three days, that help was finally on its way.

“That’s where the car stopped. I imagine the hillside is probably 300 to 400 yards down,” said California Highway Patrol Officer Dan Lewis. He was a pilot called to the rescue. “I don’t know how she survived that and for that long.”

Police say it was all thanks to some kayakers floating by.

“If they weren’t out there that day and she kept going down the hill and I’m not sure anyone would have found her at all,” Lewis said. “They basically saved her life.”

Firefighters hiked the rugged terrain and were able to stabilize the 47-year-old woman who had suffered some major injuries.

“For the firefighters going down there, that’s the hard part because that’s a steep embankment,” Lewis said. “Honestly I’m really impressed by those kayakers who took the time out of their day. If it wasn’t for them she would’ve been down there a really long time.”

Maneuvering through mountainous terrain, at first, the CHP helicopter had difficulty even locating the stranded woman.

“We were hovering up and down the hillside trying to find her. one of the kayakers parked his boat, got out to the shore, hiked up to her, took off his T-shirt and he was swinging it around in a circle,” he said.

With more than 14 years of experience, Lewis says the outcome isn’t always survival and was just happy to help.

“It’s very rewarding and we all like what we do and we enjoy helping people out,” he added.

Lewis said it was an effort from the ground crews to the skies. A woman lucky to be alive.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, but the woman is expected to be OK and at last check was in fair condition.