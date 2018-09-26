SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – With Jimmy Garoppolo done for the season, the 49ers have to do some roster shuffling.
Wednesday, San Francisco announced they have promoted reserve quarterback Nick Mullens from the practice squad. Mullens will backup C.J. Beathard, who takes over the starting role after Garoppolo went down with a season-ending ACL tear.
Mullens, 23, has been with the 49ers since 2017 after signing as an undrafted rook free agent. He played college ball at the University of Southern Mississippi. Mullens spent the entire 2017 season on the practice squad.
The 49ers also brought in several quarterbacks for a workout this week – including veterans Tom Savage and Landry Jones – but have not signed any extra signal callers so far.
Former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s name has come up regularly since Garoppolo’s injury as a possible replacement to save the team’s season. However, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has shut down any talk of bringing Kaepernick back.