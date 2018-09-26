What's The Cheapest Apartment Available In Midtown Sacramento Right Now?According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in the heart of Midtown are hovering around $1,295, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Sacramento as a whole. That extra cost reflects a desirable neighborhood in convenient proximity to both jobs and nightlife.

3 Can't-miss Musical Events In Sacramento This WeekFrom classic American folk to Germany heavy metal, there's plenty of different music to enjoy in Sacramento this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas on how to fill your calendar.

Pig Out Or Go Lean With Valley Hi/North Laguna's 3 Newest Businesses To Open

Brews, Brunch And Bay Scallops: What's Heating Up Sacramento's Food Scene This MonthFood trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending at this very moment? We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which Sacramento eateries have been getting outsized notice this month.

What Can You Rent In Sacramento For $1,400?Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sacramento?

Beef, Pork And More At The Best 5 Barbecue Spots In SacramentoSummer will soon be officially over, but barbecue season in Sacramento is year-round.