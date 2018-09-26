SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The suspect in the shooting that left Deputy Mark Stasyuk dead remains hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.

According to the Sacramento County Jail logs, Anton Lemon Paris was booked early Tuesday morning. However, the sheriff’s department notes it was a “bodyless booking,” meaning Paris remains in the hospital.

RELATED: Suspect Shot Sacramento County Deputy Mark Stasyuk In Back, Head, Sheriff Says

Paris will be arraigned from his bedside at the hospital, the sheriff’s department says. He is facing a felony murder charge for the Sept. 17 gun battle at a Rancho Cordova Pep Boys that killed Deputy Stasyuk, injured another deputy as well as a bystander. Paris was also shot in the incident.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office says they can’t say exactly when Paris will be arraigned.

A memorial service for Deputy Stasyuk is scheduled at Bayside Church Adventure Campus in Roseville on Saturday, Sept. 29. Dutch Bros has raised $62,647 for Deputy Stasyuk’s memorial fund.

Cards of support are pouring in for the sheriff’s department and the deputy’s family as the community continues to mourn Deputy Stasyuk.

The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m.