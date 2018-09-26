MANTECA (CBS13) – A dog somehow got its head stuck in a block wall and had to be rescued by firefighters on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. along Woodward Avenue, just south of Manteca.

Lathrop-Manteca Fire District officials say they got a call from a woman that said her dog Luna had gotten its head stuck in a wall. A fire engine soon showed up and, seeing the dog’s head stuck, called a rescue crew. A San Joaquin County animal control officer also responded to help.

Firefighters had to use a pinch bar and then a sledgehammer to carefully open up a part of the concrete block to the free the dog.

Aside from being a little embarrassed, firefighters say the dog is doing fine.