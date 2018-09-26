  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:package theft

MANTECA (CBS13) — The search is on for a front porch pirate in Manteca, according to police.

(source: City of Manteca)

(source: City of Manteca)

Police said a suspect was caught entering a closed gate area of a front porch in the neighborhood near Villa Ticino Park Tuesday and stealing a package from the front door.

The suspect was caught on a ring doorbell camera at the residence. The incident happened around 12:45 p.m., according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to contact MPD Dispatch at (209) 456- 8101 or Officer Rehman at (209-456-8166 or email hrehman@ci.manteca.ca.us.

