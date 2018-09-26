SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the community continues to mourn a fallen deputy ahead of his memorial service this weekend, cards of support are pouring in for the sheriff’s department and the deputy’s family.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk was killed in a shooting on Sept. 17 while responding to a disturbance at a Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

RELATED: Dutch Bros Raises $62,647 For Fallen Deputy Stasyuk’s Memorial Fund

The End Of Watch Fund has received roughly 1,000 notes of support for those attending the service on Saturday. The organization hands out water bottles and snack bags at funeral services for officers killed in the line of duty. The notes will be included in those bags.

Organizers say the cards have come from schools, Girl Scout troops and all over. Several come in each day and one generous donor send 750 cards.

RELATED: Homeless Man Mourns Deputy Who Arrested Then Helped Him

“It’s unbelievable how the community comes together when tragedy strikes the community. The law enforcement support in the Sacramento area is just amazing to see,” said Erin Montgomery, president of the End of Watch Fund.

Organizers say they plan to hand out 2,500 bags at Stasyuk’s funeral with a note in each one.