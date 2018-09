RESCUE (CBS13) – Several agencies are responding to a residential structure fire in the El Dorado County community of Rescue early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is on Sierra Vista Road.

#EDHFire crews alongside Rescue Fire, Cal Fire, El Dorado County Fire, Diamond Springs Fire, and EDSO are on scene of a residential structure fire on Sierra Vista Rd in Rescue. pic.twitter.com/QJ2ghW96oV — EDHFire (@EDHFire) September 26, 2018

Flames could be seen engulfing the home. Cal Fire, along with crews from Rescue, El Dorado County and Diamond Springs are helping in the incident.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area if possible.

More information to come.