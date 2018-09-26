  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As Sacramento’s coffee scene gains popularity, the capital city made WalletHub’s list of the “Best Coffee Cities in America.”

Sacramento ranked 46th on the list below ten other California cities, including San Francisco at 3, Los Angeles at 5, San Diego at 10 and Oakland at 19.

The list factors in data like coffee spots per capita and average prices.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, New York City topped the list. Stockton came in near the bottom at number 94, while the Ohio city of Toledo had the lowest score in WalletHub’s rating.

In 2015, Sacramento made a Matador Network’s list of the World’s Best Cities for Coffee Lovers.

