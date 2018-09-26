Close up of woman's hands with smartphone and unknown incoming phone call on it, fraud or scam schemes

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The West Sacramento Police Department warned the community about a new phone scam that residents have reported recently.

According to the police, the current scam involves the victim receiving an unsolicited phone call where the caller tells the victim that their loved one has been kidnapped and that they must pay money for the safe return of the loved one.

Police said the caller then demands the money is wired within a short time frame and tells the victim they cannot tell anyone about the circumstance or their loved one will suffer.

Police warned that scammers involved in this and other phone scams are often located outside of the country and always ask for the money to be wired. Additionally, they said that almost all phone scams begin with an unsolicited phone call to the victim.

The police said that scammers try to play an emotional response from the victim and will create a sense of urgency that will cause the victim to not stop and think about what they’re doing.

If you receive a call like this, please call the West Sacramento Police Department or your local law enforcement agency immediately. You should also reach out to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC has been successful in tracking down some of these crooks in the recent past.