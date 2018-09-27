SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – 21 stores at Arden Fair Mall will hold a holiday job fair Friday and Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 people.

The job fairs run from 8 am-10 am both days at the Center Court of the Arden Fair Mall. Applicants should bring copies of their resumes and review available positions on the mall website.

The stores hiring seasonal works:

Nordstrom

Victoria’s Secret

Good Stock Boutique

Verizon Wireless

PINK

Swarovski

A/X Armani Exchange

Charlotte Russe

Brighton Collectibles

The Walking Company

Sunglass Hut

The Body Shop

Gamestop

Express

Ann Taylor

J. Crew

Janie & Jack

Clarks

Papyrus

Sleep Number

Morphe

