WATCH LIVE:Senate hears testimony on assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Shoppers at Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento. (credit: CBS)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – 21 stores at Arden Fair Mall will hold a holiday job fair Friday and Saturday in an effort to hire more than 100 people.

The job fairs run from 8 am-10 am both days at the Center Court of the Arden Fair Mall. Applicants should bring copies of their resumes and review available positions on the mall website.

The stores hiring seasonal works:

  • Nordstrom
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • Good Stock Boutique
  • Verizon Wireless
  • PINK
  • Swarovski
  • A/X Armani Exchange
  • Charlotte Russe
  • Brighton Collectibles
  • The Walking Company
  • Sunglass Hut
  • The Body Shop
  • Gamestop
  • Express
  • Ann Taylor
  • J. Crew
  • Janie & Jack
  • Clarks
  • Papyrus
  • Sleep Number
  • Morphe

SEE ALSO: Kohl’s Hiring 90,000 Seasonal Workers

Target Plans to Hire 120,000 Seasonal Employees

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s