CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – The quick work of two Citrus Heights police officers helped save an unconscious driver from a fiery crash early Thursday morning.

Citrus Heights police say officers were at the scene of a different call near Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane when, around 4 a.m., they heard screeching tires. A passerby soon called to report that a car was on fire.

The officers got to the scene and saw that the car was on the center median with flames coming from under the hood.

Smoke was filling the cabin – and the driver was still inside, unconscious.

Officers quickly jumped into action and pulled the driver out and to safety, police say. The officers then tried to put out the car fire, but couldn’t. Metro Fire crews soon responded and were able to extinguish it.

The driver, a man whose name has not been released at this point, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries while rescuing the driver.

Citrus Heights police are still investigating what led up to the crash.