WOODLAND (CBS13) — A multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 5 turned fatal Thursday afternoon, according to CHP.

At least four cars were involved in the accident which happened around 3:49 p.m. Thursday between Main Street and Co. Road 102 on I-5 in Woodland.

One lane remains open for traffic to pass by on southbound I-5.

The southbound ramp at Main Street is closed to traffic.

Alternate routes include River Road to Co. Rd. 102 and Highway 113 toward I-80.

This is a developing story.