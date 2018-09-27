  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Mark Stasyuk

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A week after Sacramento Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Stasyuk was killed in the line of duty, his family and loved ones prepare for his memorial service Saturday.

Rancho Cordova police announced that a law enforcement procession will follow the memorial services for Stasyuk in Roseville. The procession will travel from the church in Roseville to a private graveside service in Citrus Heights.

The memorial services for Stasyuk are set to take place at the Bayside Church Adventure Campus starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and are expected to conclude around 12:15 p.m.

From the church, motor officers from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and Rancho Cordova Police Department will lead the procession on Highway 65 down Interstate 80 past Greenback Lane where the procession carrying Deputy Stasyuk, his family, and Sheriff’s Department personnel will continue to the private graveside service.

stasyuk procession Law Enforcement Procession Set To Follow Fallen Deputy Mark Stasyuks Memorial

The police department warned that traffic delays should be expected during the procession.

