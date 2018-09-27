LODI (CBS13) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the murder case of Lodi doctor Thomas Shock.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Lodi police say they took 26-year-old Sacramento resident Raymond Jacquett into custody. He’s facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Lodi authorities previously said three other men – Robert Lee, Christopher Costello and Mallory Stewart – had been arrested in connection to the case.

Dr. Shock was killed the doorway of his Lodi home back on Aug. 1.

Police have not stated a motive.

CBS13 has learned suspect Lee’s now-deceased wife was once a patient of Dr. Shock and that she filed a complaint over treatment she received from him that led to his probation and eventual loss of his license – just months before he was shot and killed.

Lee and his alleged co-conspirators are due in court on Thursday.