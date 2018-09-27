WATCH LIVE:Senate hears testimony on assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee
LODI (CBS13) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection to the murder case of Lodi doctor Thomas Shock.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, Lodi police say they took 26-year-old Sacramento resident Raymond Jacquett into custody. He’s facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

raymond jacquett 26 lodi police 4th Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Lodi Doctor Thomas Shock

Raymond Jacquett’s booking photo.

Lodi authorities previously said three other men – Robert Lee, Christopher Costello and Mallory Stewart – had been arrested in connection to the case.

Dr. Shock was killed the doorway of his Lodi home back on Aug. 1.

Police have not stated a motive.

CBS13 has learned suspect Lee’s now-deceased wife was once a patient of Dr. Shock and that she filed a complaint over treatment she received from him that led to his probation and eventual loss of his license – just months before he was shot and killed.

Lee and his alleged co-conspirators are due in court on Thursday.

