MODESTO (CBS13) – A driver was hospitalized after a suspected DUI crash late Wednesday night.

The incident happened on the Pelandale Avenue overpass in northwest Modesto.

Modesto Police say a driver was heading west on the overpass and speeding. The driver, a man, lost control of the car and then struck a concrete wall.

The car continued on for a bit and the driver was ejected. The kept going until hi hit another concrete wall, police say.

Medics took to the driver to the hospital. He is said to be suffering from moderate injuries.

Officers say drugs and/or alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. No one else appears to have been hurt in the incident.

