By Lemor Abrams
Car Fire, rescue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A dramatic rescue of two children and a woman from a burning car was caught on video Wednesday.

The rescue happened on Interstate 80 and Madison Avenue in Sacramento when Kenneth Knox noticed flames shooting out from underneath a car and knew he needed to do something.

The car Knox saw had a woman driving her two grandchildren buckled in the back.

“Flames came out of both sides,” said Knox.

Knox said he no choice but to force that car off the road.

“Got my car real close to her car,” he said.

He said the driver had no idea her car was on fire.

“When we went up to the window she says, ‘why’d you pull me over?’ I said, ‘your car’s on fire…’ she said, ‘oh my god my babies,'” he said.

Knox didn’t think twice before opening the back door.

“There’s a three-year-old and five-year-old strapped in car seats, so we started scrambling and got them out and got her out,” he said.

His wife Dianne was on the phone with 911, with seconds to spare.

“It was like, ‘we’ve got to get her out of here,'” he said. “In a second it could’ve burst. Yah but we had a job to do… get the kids out.”

The car did burst into flames, and the grandmother and children were able to get out unharmed.

“I got to hold the baby and carry him back to the ambulance. Boy, it hit me really hard,” Knox said.

The Knox’s said they had one more thing to do before leaving. They went to the back of their car, removed their grandchild’s car seat, and handed it to the woman who just lost both of hers.

“This poor woman is sitting there shaking and you know just got one more thing off her mind,” said Knox.

It was a good deed reminding them what life’s really about.

“We got in the car …just sat and hugged each other for a minute,” Kenneth and Dianne said.

