SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Some big changes are coming to the Economy Lot at Sacramento International Airport in the coming months.

About 1500 parking spaces in the Economy Lot will be closed beginning Thursday for paving.

The portion of the Economy Lot that will be closed is the unpaved section; it becomes muddy during winter and rain months. Airport officials say paving will improve conditions for passengers as they see more growth.

To supplement parking during this time, an overflow lot will be opened on an as-needed basis when the Economy Lot, Daily Lot, and the garage are full.

The overflow lot is a pre-pay by license plate or the last 6 digits of the VIN number if a car does not have a license plate.

Shuttle service will be provided to and from the lot in 15-20 minute intervals.

Officials recommend passengers arrive at the airport two hours before your flight to make sure you have plenty of time to park and move through TSA security.

