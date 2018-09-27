WATCH LIVE:Senate hears testimony on assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ICE, immigration, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested 150 immigrants across Southern California this week in an operation targeting public safety threats.

The agency says approximately 90 percent of those apprehended Sunday through Tuesday have criminal convictions and about 40 percent had previously been released by local law enforcement agencies despite federal detainers.

A detainer asks an arresting agency to notify immigration officers prior to releasing a person.

Among those arrested were a man with a conviction for attempted murder and a woman who has seven convictions for driving under the influence.

In a statement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement official Thomas Giles renewed the agency’s complaint that California laws put serious repeat offenders back onto the streets instead of being transferred from jails to federal custody.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s