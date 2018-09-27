SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Seven people have been arrested and nine others are being sought after in connection with a robbery scheme targeting Apple retail stores that resulted in the loss of over $1 million.

According to a statement from the California Attorney General’s Office Thursday, Hoodie-clad suspects went into the stores and took products on display, then left. In each instance, the thefts took only seconds.

On September 25, seven adults were arrested in Alameda County. Another is in custody in Sonoma County. Warrants have been issued for seven other adults

The thefts happened in 19 counties across the state.

“Organized retail thefts cost California business owners millions and expose them to copycat criminals. Ultimately, consumers pay the cost of this merchandise hijacking,” said Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Attorney General Becerra has filed charges for conspiracy to commit grand theft against the individuals in Fresno, Santa Clara, and Alameda Counties.

The investigation is ongoing.

