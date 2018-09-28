4:50 p.m. UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on Highway 99.

4:35 p.m. UPDATE: The No. 1 and No. 2 lanes on southbound Highway 99 at Eight Mile Road have reopened, but the search for at least one of the cattle continues.

STOCKTON (CBS13) — An overturned cattle truck has closed down southbound Highway 99 between Lodi and Stockton.

The crash happened near Eight Mile Road.

#trafficalert North Stockton: SB 99 closed near Eight Mile Road after accident involving cattle truck. Traffic backed up from Armstrong to Eight Mile Road. Take alernate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/2YA55OEW0f — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) September 28, 2018

Crews are out attempting to round up the loose cattle, with some cows fleeing up and down the highway, prompting the closure.

#trafficalert NORTH STOCKTON/LODI: #1 and #2 lanes now open at SB 99 and Eight Mile Road. Traffic remains heavy from Harney Lane to Eight Mile Road after incident involving a cattle truck. Please drive with care. pic.twitter.com/KqBQZqLq8Z — Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) September 28, 2018

Caltrans says the crash has caused a backup from Armstrong to Eight Mile Road.