4:50 p.m. UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on Highway 99.
4:35 p.m. UPDATE: The No. 1 and No. 2 lanes on southbound Highway 99 at Eight Mile Road have reopened, but the search for at least one of the cattle continues.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — An overturned cattle truck has closed down southbound Highway 99 between Lodi and Stockton.
The crash happened near Eight Mile Road.
Crews are out attempting to round up the loose cattle, with some cows fleeing up and down the highway, prompting the closure.
Caltrans says the crash has caused a backup from Armstrong to Eight Mile Road.