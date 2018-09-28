SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — Mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Delta Fire, weeks after it raged near Interstate 5.

A flare up on Friday north of Bear Gulch crossed bulldozer lines.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Department and the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services have issued a mandatory evacuation for residents on East Ford Road, north to Ramshorn Road and east to the Trinity-Shasta county line.

RELATED: Rapid Spread Of Delta Fire Left Motorists Scrambling, Big Rigs Melted

The fire has crossed Slate Mountain Road at Dog Creek.

As of Friday night, the fire is more than 62,000 acres and 97 percent contained.

Earlier this month, the Delta Fire closed Interstate 5 for nearly a week after the fast-moving fire swept across the road, leaving big rigs melted in its wake.