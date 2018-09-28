SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are only four weeks left of the regular season which means every game counts as we speed toward playoffs.

Many standout players have caught the attention of the region and colleges around the country. One of those standout stars from September was Jacob Trach, senior running back for Cosumnes Oaks. Trach was named CBS13’s Athlete of the Month.

Inderkum 51 @ Woodcreek 7 – CBS13 Game of the Week

Woodcreek welcomed Inderkum for an undefeated showdown. The Timberwolves made history last week, being the first team in program history to have a winning season.

Inderkum’s high-powered offense took off running after a dry first quarter without a score. Johnny Williams changed that with a one-yard touchdown drive.

From there the Tigers were far from finished and showed off that they weren’t all offense. With their defense showing off, Savien Pressley came in with a big hit, setting the tone for the night.

Later, JJ Ray shot a pretty back shoulder ball to Aaron Espero, making it look easy as the Tigers dominated the field.

Inderkum is averaging 56 points a game and definitely did not fall short tonight. Woodcreek has had a great run so far with their perfect 6-0 coming into the game.

Coach Brad Hunkins said the team needed to slow down to run to find victory. Those words proved to be easier said than done seeing as it’s Inderkum’s bread and butter, averaging over 400 rushing yards a game.

Inderkum ultimately stole the show in Roseville, winning 51-7.

Folsom 48 @ Rocklin 0

Local powerhouse Folsom was looking to light up another scoreboard Friday night in Rocklin.

The Bulldogs defense set the tone early with Deshawn Lynch making the ball carriers pay. It was all Folsom in the first half, and in the second the reserves were getting some looks.

Joey Washburn stepped up and showed the crowd he’s the man. He was lined up at quarterback, then at running back. Wherever Washburn is that’s a big boy running the ball, punishing tacklers for a big gain.

This one never in doubt, Folsom took the game 48-0

Edison 52, Stagg 13

Down in Stockton, Stagg traveled to Edison.

The first quarter passed without a score, but in the second Stagg attacked the middle of the field. Cameron Deville pitched on to Phoenix Smith. It was a good throw but a better catch which brought the score to 7-0 for the Delta Kings.

Later in the first half Edison trailed 7-3. Treyvon Breckenridge threw the simple hitch route to Raleek Brown who turned a small pass into something big. Brown avoided two men and then was off to the races, 72 yards into the house.

Edison turned this one around, winning 52-13.

Bear Creek 27, Chavez 22

Also in Stockton, Bear Creek and Chavez faced off for a homecoming game.

Chavez’s Giovani Gonzalez and Bronson Spencer worked the ball up to the top for 6.

But Bear Creek made plays early and often. Quincey Glasper took it back to playground moves, striding like a track star in for the score.

Bear Creek took this one in a close fourth quarter, 27-22.

Kennedy 8, McClatchy 0

Kennedy welcomed McClatchy Friday night with a packed house.

This one was a defensive battle for much of the first half. In the first quarter, the Cougars swarmed to the ball with Micah Borja leading the charge. Kennedy took the lead 8-0.

In the second quarter, McClatchy took the ball, leaning on the run game on a windy night. But they couldn’t hold onto the ball for long as Kennedy’s Pita Vee was in the right place at the right time and took possession.

The Cougars chewed up the remaining four minutes of the half. With a second left in the second Kennedy runs a nice goal line flood play. Jacob Modellas dumped it off to Nick McDonald who took it in for the score.