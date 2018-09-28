SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — We’re almost two months into the football season and teams have started defining their place in their leagues.

Many stand out players have caught the attention of the region and colleges around the country. One of those stand-out stars from September was Jacob Trach, senior running back for Cosumnes Oaks. Trach was named CBS13’s Athlete of the Month.

Inderkum (5-0) @ Woodcreek (6-0) – CBS13’s Game of the Week

These well-matched teams meet in week seven, both with perfect records, for a conference game.

On paper, the two are equal in scoring. Inderkum has averaged 56 points a game for their first five games, while Woodcreek is just a bit behind averaging 50-2 points in their first six games.

The difference seems to be in the defense. While in the last four games Inderkum has not let more than a touchdown past their defensive line, Woodcreek has let a bit more action through to the end zone

It will be a battle on the field to see who keeps their record and who will take their first loss of the season.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. in Roseville.

Folsom (4-1) @ Rocklin (2-4)

Local powerhouse Folsom travels to take on Rocklin Friday night.

Rocklin is coming off a 38-14 loss to Oak Ridge last week. Folsom has been on a winning streak since their tough season opener against De La Salle where they lost 14-0.

On the scoreboard, Folsom outscores Rocklin by an average of about 20 points and have a tighter defense.

Rocklin will have to tighten their defense and find their way to the end zone to give Folsom a run for their money.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Rocklin.

Stagg (3-2) @ Edison (3-2)

Stagg and Edison will face off in Stockton Friday, battling in the conference game to protect their records from another loss.

The two are evenly matched scoring an average of 38 and 30.4 points a game, respectively.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. in Stockton.

Bear Creek (4-1) @ Chavez (4-1)

Bear Creek takes on Chavez in a conference game Friday.

The two are evenly matched but Bear Creek out scores Chavez by an average of 8 points a game.

Chavez has been on a winning streak since a close game against Roseville in their season opener, losing 52-46.

The game kicks off at 7:15 p.m.