SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new California law changes the way pet custody is handled in divorce cases.

Assembly Bill 2274 was signed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday.

The law allows courts to decide ownership of pets in divorce cases. Courts can assign sole or joint ownership of the pet and consider the care of the animal as well.

The pet can also be placed in the care of one of the parties in the divorce case before the final home of the pet is determined.

