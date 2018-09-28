RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – County health officials are looking for anyone who may have handled a rabid bat found near the Rancho Cordova Target last week.

Sacramento County Public Health said earlier they were looking for a woman who turned the bat in at the Olson Drive Target store on Sept. 19. Officials said it was crucial that they identify the woman as soon as possible as the bat had tested positive for rabies – meaning the woman would need to have possible anti-rabies treatment.

Friday, officials said they had identified the woman and interviewed her. A search is still on for anyone else who may have seen or handled the bat.

Anyone who may have seen or handled the bat near the Rancho Cordova Town Center that day is urged to immediately call Sacramento County Public Health’s 24-hour phone line at (916) 875-5881.