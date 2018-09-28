SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The sixth-annual Farm to Fork Festival is taking over the Capitol Mall this weekend with thousands of people checking out locally grown goods.

The festivities got an early start on Friday evening with a kickoff event and continues on Saturday with more than 150 vendors. The goal is to highlight the region’s diversity of locally grown goods.

From beer and bread to burgers, the Farm to Fork Festival is a look at food grown in our own backyard.

RELATED: Sacramento’s Farm-To-Fork Festival Expands To 2 Days

“It’s about the farmers and ranchers, restaurants and the food scene here,” said Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa. “We produce so much agriculture and so many products that we export to the rest of the world.”

It’s the first time the Henseligh Family Farm has attended the event, giving owner Paul Hensleigh a chance to introduce their locally raised beef to a range of new customers.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to come down here and get some fresh, local, good quality beef,” he said.

Elevation 10 is one of several Clarksburg-based wineries pouring at the festival.

“We’ve had a lot of people that have never been down to Clarksburg before and they are getting to know our wines and our experience,” said co-owner Dominic Dimare. “It’s an amazing place to grow grapes, to grow fruits and vegetables, and to have the family based farm economy that we have.”

The festival ends Sunday evening with a sold-out dinner on the Tower Bridge, which will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event.