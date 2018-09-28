SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – A South Lake Tahoe man was convicted of possessing of child pornography after he was turned in by family members.

Nicholas Anthony Rumble, 28, was arrested and booked into the South Lake Tahoe Jail on drug charges. At that time, he had a tablet that he requested be released to his family. His family picked up the tablet, and when they opened it, found child pornography. They turned the tablet over to police who then allegedly found “a substantial amount of child pornography,” according to a statement from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

Rumble was convicted of felony possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison. When he’s released, he will have to register as a sex offender.